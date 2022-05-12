Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says he left out 'unity' because it was obvious, but direction of state affairs unclear (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 to resume in first half of 2025 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to pay at least 6 mln won each to 3.7 mln small merchants (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says problem is inflation; red light on for S. Korea's competitiveness (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to pay at least 6 mln won each to 3.7 mln small merchants (Segye Times)
-- Compensation for small merchants will be 6 mln won plus extra (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon holds dramatic first meeting, gets rid of script (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Small merchants' protest leads to compensation of at least 6 mln won (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon's 'inflation first' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says at first meeting that inflation is biggest problem (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to pay 6 mln won plus extra to 3.7 mln small business owners (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cabinet and PPP agree on compensation plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic-hit self-employed to receive W6m each (Korea Herald)
-- New gov't puts top priority on curbing inflation (Korea Times)
(END)
