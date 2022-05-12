Ourhome Chairperson Koo Cha-hak dies at 92
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Koo Cha-hak, chairperson of South Korean food service company Ourhome Ltd., died Thursday of chronic ailments, his family said. He was 92.
Born in 1930 as the third son of LG Group founder Koo In-hwoi, the late chairperson worked at various subsidiaries within Samsung Group during the early part of his career after marrying a daughter of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chul in 1957.
He later joined LG Group in 1969 after Samsung decided to enter the electronics business, and subsequently headed various divisions under LG.
In 2000, Koo separated the food service division of then LG Retail, now known as GS Retail, and established Ourhome as an independent company.
Ourhome has become one of the leading meal service companies in South Korea after forging contracts with LG and LS groups.
Koo stepped back from Ourhome's day-to-day management in June of last year after he failed to become an executive director. It was widely believed the conviction of Bon-seong, Ourhome's ousted former CEO and Koo's eldest son, over a road rage incident was a major factor in the decision.
