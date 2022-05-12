Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/14 Sunny 10

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/15 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/15 Sunny 20

Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/17 Rain 20

Busan 21/17 Rain 30



