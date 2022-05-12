Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/14 Sunny 10
Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/15 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/15 Sunny 20
Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/17 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/17 Rain 20
Busan 21/17 Rain 30
(END)
