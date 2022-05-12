(URGENT) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting, urges tighter border control against COVID-19: state media
All News 09:12 May 12, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
(2nd LD) New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes
-
U.S. prepared for any kind of engagement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief