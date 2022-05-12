KT Q1 net profit up 39.5 pct to 455.4 bln won
All News 09:10 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 455.4 billion won (US$355 million), up 39.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 626.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 444.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.1 percent to 6.27 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 360.4 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
