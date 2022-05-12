Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals turns to loss in Q1

All News 10:23 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 35.2 billion won (US$27.4 million), turning from a profit of 129 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 37.1 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 75.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 70.6 percent to 41.1 billion won.

The operating loss was 33.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!