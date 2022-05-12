Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon appoints foreign, interior ministers

All News 10:30 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Foreign Minister Park Jin and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, a presidential official said, amid a delay in their parliamentary confirmation process.

The appointments will help meet the quorum for Yoon's first Cabinet meeting set for later in the day.

Park is a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and Lee is a former vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Foreign Minister Park Jin takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, in the file photo taken May 2, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

