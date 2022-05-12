Yoon appoints foreign, interior ministers
All News 10:30 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Foreign Minister Park Jin and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, a presidential official said, amid a delay in their parliamentary confirmation process.
The appointments will help meet the quorum for Yoon's first Cabinet meeting set for later in the day.
Park is a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and Lee is a former vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
