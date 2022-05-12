2 men riding e-scooter together without helmets die after being run over by SUV
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Two men riding an e-scooter together without helmets were hit by an SUV in southern Seoul and died Thursday, police said.
The SUV, driven by a man in his 40s, allegedly rammed into the two men on a road in a business area of the southern Gangnam district at 2:20 a.m., according to an initial police investigation.
The victims, in their 20s, were rushed to a hospital but died soon after.
The SUV driver was not under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The Gangnam Police Station booked the SUV driver for a formal investigation on charges of causing the deadly traffic accident, police officials said.
"Police plan to look into the exact cause of the accident, including a potential violation of the speed limit or traffic signals, by securing the vehicle's black box and CCTV footage," an official said.
