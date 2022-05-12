Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q1 net income down 3.4 pct to 263.4 bln won

All News 10:44 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 263.4 billion won (US$205.2 million), down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 6.3 percent on-year to 333 billion won. Revenue increased 16.1 percent to 1.4 trillion won.
