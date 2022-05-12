The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.61
3-M 1.68 1.67
6-M 1.87 1.86
12-M 2.38 2.38
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
(URGENT) N. Korea reports first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
(2nd LD) New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes