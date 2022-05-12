Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q1 net down on base effect

All News 13:17 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean insurer Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. said Thursday its first-quarter earnings decreased 5.2 percent from a year ago due to a higher base effect.

Net income came to 409 billion won (US$319 million) in the January-March period, down from a net profit of 432 billion won a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

The decline was attributable to non-regular dividend income from Samsung Electronics Co. in the first quarter of last year.

Operating income decreased 1.7 percent on-year to 585 billion won and insurance premiums from policyholders stood at 4.88 trillion won, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

The loss rate for car insurance dropped 5.4 percentage points on-year to 74.5 percent, as the country's COVID-19 curbs led to fewer accidents.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is the non-life insurance arm of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q1 net down on base effect - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung insurance #Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance #Q1 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!