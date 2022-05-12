E-Mart Q1 net profit up 689.2 pct. to 805.8 bln won
All News 13:35 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 805.8 billion won (US$624.9 million), up 689.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 72.1 percent on-year to 34.4 billion won. Sales increased 18.8 percent to 7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 70.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
