Krafton Q1 net profit up 26.4 pct to 245.2 bln won
All News 14:00 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 245.2 billion won (US$190.2 million), up 26.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 37.3 percent on-year to 311.9 billion won. Revenue increased 13.4 percent to 523 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 171.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
