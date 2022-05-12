Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,114 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:07 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,114 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 143,138, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 815 from the Army, 123 from the Marine Corps, 94 from the Air Force and 48 from the Navy. There were also 34 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 5,572 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!