Military reports 1,114 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:07 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,114 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 143,138, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 815 from the Army, 123 from the Marine Corps, 94 from the Air Force and 48 from the Navy. There were also 34 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 5,572 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(URGENT) N. Korea reports first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
U.S. prepared for any kind of engagement with N. Korea: Campbell