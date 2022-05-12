Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ballerina Park Sae-eun awarded France-Korea cultural prize

All News 15:13 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean ballet dancer Park Sae-eun of the Paris Opera Ballet has been awarded the France-Korea Cultural Prize in recognition of her contribution to raising the world's awareness of the artistry and beauty of Korean ballet.

According to the South Korean Embassy and the Korean Cultural Center in France on Wednesday (French time), the jury members of the prize unanimously chose Park as the recipient of the award for 2021.

Founded in 1999, the award also known as Prix Culturel France-Coree, has been given every year to honor cultural figures and institutions of Korea and France that have contributed to promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Park was promoted to principal dancer, or danseuse etoile, last year, becoming the first Asian dancer to secure the top position in the history of the ballet troupe, founded in 1669.

Among former winners of the France-Korea cultural prize are Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun, pianist Paik Kun-woo and jazz singer Nah Youn-sun.

In this photo provided by the Korean Cultural Center in France, ballet dancer Park Sae-eun (L) of the Paris Opera Ballet poses after winning the France-Korea Cultural Prize, or the Prix Culturel France-Coree, for 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Park Sae-eun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!