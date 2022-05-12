Hyundai Mobis, German firm sign for software platform development
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Thursday it has partnered with Germany's Vector to develop a future mobility platform.
Hyundai Mobis has signed an initial agreement with Vector to jointly develop an AUTOSAR-based mobility software platform, the company said in a statement.
AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a development partnership of carmakers, suppliers and other related companies to create open and standardized software architecture for automotive electronic control units.
The partnership is to preemptively respond to growing demand from carmakers for software-installed auto components involving self-driving and infotainment, the statement said.
"This partnership will not only enhance our software competitiveness and quality reliability in the global automotive industry but will also guide us towards becoming a leader in the mobility software industry," Hyundai Mobis Senior Vice President Jang Jae-ho said.
Hyundai Mobis said it will install the co-developed AUTOSAR platform in parking systems, automotive driving sensors, infotainment systems, and electrified parts.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
(URGENT) N. Korea reports first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
(2nd LD) New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes
-
U.S. prepared for any kind of engagement with N. Korea: Campbell