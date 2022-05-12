Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q1 net profit up 27.2 pct to 1.34 tln won

All News 15:42 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.34 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 27.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 828.3 billion won, down 14.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0 percent to 1.78 trillion won.
