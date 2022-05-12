Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble swings to red in Q1

All News 16:04 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 51.8 billion won (US$40.2 million), turning from a profit of 61.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 11.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 54.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.7 percent to 631.5 billion won.
