Celltrion Q1 net profit down 39.2 pct to 121.2 bln won

All News 16:04 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 121.2 billion won (US$94.1 million), down 39.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 142.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 20.5 percent to 550.6 billion won.
