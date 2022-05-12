Samsung Securities Q1 net profit down 47.5 pct. to 151.8 bln won
All News 16:10 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 151.8 billion won (US$117.8 million), down 47.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 46.9 percent on-year to 212.2 billion won. Sales increased 16.9 percent to 3.85 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 149.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
