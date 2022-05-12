Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q1 net income down 10.4 pct to 32.8 bln won

All News 16:54 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 32.8 billion won (US$25.4 million), down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.7 percent to 932.3 billion won.
