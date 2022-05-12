Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Presidential office to hold security meeting after N.K. launch

All News 19:24 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Office will meet Thursday to discuss North Korea's latest missile test, the presidential office said.

The meeting will be presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han and held immediately, it said in a notice to reporters.

Earlier, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in its first show of force since President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration Tuesday.

