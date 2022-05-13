Sullivan talks with S. Korean counterpart over Biden's upcoming trip
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart on Thursday to discuss President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Seoul, the White House said.
The two also condemned North Korea's recent missile launches.
"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Republic of Korea National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han to discuss the president's upcoming visit to the Republic of Korea," the White House said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Biden is set to visit Seoul from next Friday for talks with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on Tuesday.
"Mr. Sullivan congratulated Mr. Kim on his appointment and they jointly noted that the meeting between President Biden and President Yoon is an opportunity to highlight the strength and breadth of the modern U.S.-ROK alliance," said the press release.
Sullivan and Kim also discussed North Korea's recent missile provocations, including the launch of three short-range ballistic missiles that took place Thursday (Seoul time).
"They also condemned the DPRK's ballistic missile launches, including the launches today, as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and committed to maintain close coordination to address the threats posed by the DPRK and to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the White House said.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Thursday's missile launches marked the 16th of their kind this year.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier said North Korea will be at the "front and center" of the agenda of Biden's upcoming trip to Asia that will also take him to Japan.
