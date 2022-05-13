N. Korea says six people died from COVID-19
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday six people have died from COVID-19 and that around 18,000 people have shown fever symptoms the previous day, in its first release of the number of infected cases and possible infected cases.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the country's national emergency quarantine command center on Thursday to inspect antivirus efforts, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Over 18,000 people were confirmed with COVID-19 across the North on Thursday alone and six people died from the virus.
Since the end of April, an unknown fever broke out across the country effecting 350,000 people, according to the KCNA. It added that 162,200 people have been treated so far.
