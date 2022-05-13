Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP expels three-term lawmaker Park Wan-joo over sexual misconduct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Extra budget, including up to 10 mln-won cash handouts to each small merchant, approved (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties seek victory in nine out of 17 major posts in by-elections, focus on metropolitan areas (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea, penetrated by COVID-19, again fires ballistic missiles (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Concerns grow over inflation after multibillion won will come to market over extra budget (Segye Times)
-- Three-term DP lawmaker Park Wan-joo expelled; aides say there are more such sexual misconducts cases (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Education superintendent elections often involve bribery and prison terms over election expenses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Record extra budget of 59 tln won based on expected growth in tax revenue (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon opts to go forward for achievement, rather than cursory co-governance (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won, coins tumble; financial market wobbles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Jeonse' soars 300 mln won in 2 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon cobbles together first Cabinet meeting (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cabinet approves Yoon's W59tr-extra budget bill (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles towards East Sea (Korea Times)
