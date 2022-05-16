Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution at core of power: Yoon's personnel appointments come from 'world of prosecutors, investigators' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's coronavirus situation worsens as Kim even releases his household medicine (Kookmin Daily)
-- Workforce restructuring planned for public institutions, incentives to be offered to those making cuts, freezing workforce (Donga Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus in N. Korea surges; S. Korean gov't to seek inter-Korean communication (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Inter-Korean channels to be activated for support on N. Korea's coronavirus situation (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un says 'big chaos,' N. Korea in danger of seeing 100,000 deaths (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Dong-yeon-Kim Eun-hye neck-and-neck; Oh Se-hoon, Yoo Jeong-bok take leads (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spring redemption, but now I say goodbye (Hankyoreh)
-- Int'l schools stuck in pit of 'qualification gimmick' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Investment growth rate at '0 percent level'; growth engine turned off (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- India also 'weaponizing food,' abruptly bans wheat exports (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Omicron is sweeping through North Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- How bad could omicron get in NK? (Korea Herald)
-- COVID outbreak increases NK's reliance on China (Korea Times)
(END)
