Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution at core of power: Yoon's personnel appointments come from 'world of prosecutors, investigators' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's coronavirus situation worsens as Kim even releases his household medicine (Kookmin Daily)

-- Workforce restructuring planned for public institutions, incentives to be offered to those making cuts, freezing workforce (Donga Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus in N. Korea surges; S. Korean gov't to seek inter-Korean communication (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Inter-Korean channels to be activated for support on N. Korea's coronavirus situation (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un says 'big chaos,' N. Korea in danger of seeing 100,000 deaths (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Dong-yeon-Kim Eun-hye neck-and-neck; Oh Se-hoon, Yoo Jeong-bok take leads (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Spring redemption, but now I say goodbye (Hankyoreh)

-- Int'l schools stuck in pit of 'qualification gimmick' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Investment growth rate at '0 percent level'; growth engine turned off (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- India also 'weaponizing food,' abruptly bans wheat exports (Korea Economic Daily)

