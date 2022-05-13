(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 13)

What should be done first to help the nation avert a looming economic crisis? Above all, Choo's economic team should make efforts to avoid fanning inflation. The country's inflation soared 4.8 percent on-year in April, accelerating from a 4.1 percent gain in March. Considering the US is expected to keep raising rates and high inflation shows no sign of abating here, the Bank of Korea is likely to hike interest rates in the coming months. What Choo should consider is that if the state spends too much money to drive growth, it will have an adverse impact on the central bank's battle to rein in inflation.