(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 13)

An unprecedented scene took place when President Yoon Suk-yeol reported to work at his new office in the Ministry of National Defense building on Wednesday morning. The new president first approached reporters to talk. "Have your desks been furnished?" he asked. Questioned about the absence of the word "unity" in his inaugural speech the previous day, the president said, "I skipped the word, as there's no need to mention it. Instead, I suggested the values we need to unify." When a journalist asked if he would push his appointments of government ministers under attack for their morality, Yoon said he would take care of the issue in his office.