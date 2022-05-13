Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCSOFT Q1 net income up 109.9 pct. to 168.3 bln won

All News 08:12 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 168.3 billion won (US$130.6 million), up 109.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 330.4 percent on-year to 244.2 billion won. Sales increased 54.2 percent to 790.3 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 162.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
