Samsung Life Insurance Q1 net profit down 72.9 pct. to 302.2 bln won
All News 09:05 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 302.2 billion won (US$234.5 million), down 72.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 323.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.33 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 7 percent to 9.3 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
PGA Tour player Im Sung-jae forced out of domestic event due to COVID-19
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media