Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q1 net profit down 72.9 pct. to 302.2 bln won

All News 09:05 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 302.2 billion won (US$234.5 million), down 72.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 323.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.33 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 7 percent to 9.3 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!