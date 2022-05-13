Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 24/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 15/13 Sunny 60

Jeonju 23/16 Sunny 60

Gwangju 23/17 Sunny 60

Jeju 20/17 Rain 30

Daegu 21/15 Sunny 60

Busan 20/16 Cloudy 30

