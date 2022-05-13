Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 20
Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 24/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 15/13 Sunny 60
Jeonju 23/16 Sunny 60
Gwangju 23/17 Sunny 60
Jeju 20/17 Rain 30
Daegu 21/15 Sunny 60
Busan 20/16 Cloudy 30
