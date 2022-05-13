K League's bottom feeders set for crucial showdown

Suwon Samsung Bluewings will host Seongnam FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. Seongnam are bringing up the rear in the K League 1 this year, stuck in 12th place with five points through 11 matches. They also have the league's worst goal differential with -15, having scored eight but conceded 23.