Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG H&H opens microbiome cosmetic R&D center in Hokkaido

All News 10:53 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care (H&H) Ltd., a major South Korean producer of cosmetic and health care products, said Friday it has opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Hokkaido, Japan, focusing on microbiome beauty products.

LG H&H said Hokkaido provides the optimal environment for conducting research on useful strains of microbiomes -- which refers to the collection of bacteria, fungi and other microbes that naturally live on the human body -- and is equipped with infrastructure for advanced research and production of base ingredients for related products.

The company said it plans to establish a natural fermentation production system and develop various microbiome ingredients at the new center.

Han Jong-seob, head of the Hokkaido center, said LG H&H will develop naturally fermented and microbiome beauty products loved by global customers through the work at the new R&D facility.

This photo provided by LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on May 13, 2022, shows its new research and development center in Hokkaido, Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LG Household & Health Care
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!