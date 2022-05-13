LG Uplus Q1 net income down 15.2 pct to 170.4 bln won
All News 10:56 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 170.4 billion won (US$132.2 million), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 261.2 billion won, down 5.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 0.2 percent to 3.41 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 187.6 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
