The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:16 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.61
3-M 1.69 1.68
6-M 1.88 1.87
12-M 2.39 2.38
(END)
