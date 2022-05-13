Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renowned billiard player joins ruling party ahead of local elections

All News 11:20 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Professional billiard player Cha Yu-ram joined the ruling People Power Party (PPP) in a ceremony on Friday, vowing to represent the voices of culture and sports circles in politics and seeking to play a role in the upcoming local elections.

The 34-year-old Cha acquired the nickname of "Goddess of Billiards" after winning a number of domestic and world pool championships until the early 2010s and switching to professional three-cushion billiards in 2019.

Professional billiard player Cha Yu-ram (C) poses with People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok (L) and PPP floor leader Kwon Seong-dong during her PPP joining ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 13, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

She is expected to support the PPP's campaigns and public relations activities ahead of the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections.

"I've felt how important the role of the government is while running a small business. The survival of indoor sports facilities is now threatened by COVID-19 business restrictions," she said in the ceremony, promising to represent the cultural and sports sectors suffering hardships.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok said Cha has been invited to join his party's election committee as a special adviser and the PPP will try to recruit more diverse young people.

