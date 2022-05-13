Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HMM Q1 net spikes on high shipping rates

All News 13:37 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading container shipper HMM Co. said Friday its first quarter earnings rose nearly 20-fold from a year earlier amid high freight rates.

Net profit stood at 3.13 trillion won (US$2.43 billion) in the January-March period, compared with a net profit of 154.06 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales jumped 103 percent on-year to 4.92 trillion won, with its operating income more than tripling to an all-time high of 3.15 trillion won.

