Summary of external news of North Korea this week

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

U.S., other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch but Russia, China

WASHINGTON -- The U.N. Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile provocations but failed to produce a tangible outcome due to opposition from China and Russia.

The special session of the 15-member council came at the request of the U.S., which condemned North Korea's recent missile tests as "a blatant violation of multiple Security Council resolutions."

U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launches, remains open to dialogue: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launches but remains committed to engage with Pyongyang in dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time), marking its 16th show of force this year.

S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear test site: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it is closely monitoring North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in close coordination with the United States amid reports that the secretive regime seems to be preparing for another nuclear experiment there.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Friday (U.S. time) that North Korea could be ready to carry it out as early as this month. South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to be inaugurated Tuesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden slated to visit Seoul in late May.

White House highlights possible N. Korean nuclear test this month

WASHINGTON -- North Korea may be ready to conduct a nuclear test before the end of the month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Her remarks come less than a week after a state department spokesperson hinted at a possible resumption of nuclear tests by North Korea in the near future.

N. Korea will be at 'front and center' of Biden's trip to S. Korea, Japan: Psaki

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to having discussions on North Korea with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts when he travels to the region later this month, a White House spokesperson said Monday.

Jen Psaki also said the North Korean issue will be at the "front and center" of his discussions.


