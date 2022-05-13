Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 9 -- Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
10 -- Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
11 -- New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes
12 -- N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
13 -- N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea
S. Korea, U.S. express serious concern over N.K. missile launch
