Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ CGV remains in red in Q1

All News 15:53 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 111.4 billion won (US$86.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 54.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 62.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.4 percent to 223.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!