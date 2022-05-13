CJ CGV remains in red in Q1
All News 15:53 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 111.4 billion won (US$86.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 54.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 62.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.4 percent to 223.3 billion won.
