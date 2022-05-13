Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q1 net income up 7.3 pct to 135 bln won

All News 15:55 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 135 billion won (US$105.1 million), up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 1.1 percent on-year to 172.7 billion won. Revenue increased 5.6 percent to 928 billion won.
