KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q1 net income down 52.7 pct to 20.8 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 20.8 billion won (US$16.2 million), down 52.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 22.5 billion won, down 60.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5.8 percent to 303 billion won.
The operating profit was 37.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
