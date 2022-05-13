Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea appears ready for nuclear test: presidential official

All News 16:34 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be ready for its seventh nuclear test, an official at South Korea's presidential office said Friday.

Before a nuclear test, the North could test-launch ballistic missiles, the official said.

The government plans to draw up "very detailed action plans" about North Korea, and other regional and global issues ahead of an upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, the official said.


(END)

Keywords
#nuclear test #N Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!