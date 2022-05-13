S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 13, 2022
All News 16:30 May 13, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.954 1.950 +0.4
2-year TB 2.707 2.726 -1.9
3-year TB 2.911 2.900 +1.1
10-year TB 3.221 3.169 +5.2
2-year MSB 2.774 2.771 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.673 3.657 +1.6
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
