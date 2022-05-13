Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SD Biotechnologies to raise 35.2 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:59 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- SD Biotechnologies Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 35.2 billion won(US$27.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 19 million common shares at a price of 1,855 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#SD BIOTECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!