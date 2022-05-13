SD Biotechnologies to raise 35.2 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:59 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- SD Biotechnologies Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 35.2 billion won(US$27.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 19 million common shares at a price of 1,855 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
