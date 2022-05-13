Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Finance minister, BOK chief to meet Monday

All News 18:28 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong will meet next week to discuss the economic situation and coordinate their policies, the finance ministry said Friday.

Choo and Rhee will have their first one-on-one meeting since taking office on Monday to discuss internal and external economic risks, the ministry said, including rising inflation, fluctuations in the financial market and global supply chain disruptions.

They are expected to exchange opinions on the direction of fiscal and monetary policies of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which took office on Tuesday, and the supplementary budget's impact on the domestic economy. according to officials.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an inauguration ceremony held at the government complex in the administrative city of Sejong on May 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

