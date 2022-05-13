Finance minister, BOK chief to meet Monday
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong will meet next week to discuss the economic situation and coordinate their policies, the finance ministry said Friday.
Choo and Rhee will have their first one-on-one meeting since taking office on Monday to discuss internal and external economic risks, the ministry said, including rising inflation, fluctuations in the financial market and global supply chain disruptions.
They are expected to exchange opinions on the direction of fiscal and monetary policies of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which took office on Tuesday, and the supplementary budget's impact on the domestic economy. according to officials.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
PGA Tour player Im Sung-jae forced out of domestic event due to COVID-19
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever