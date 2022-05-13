Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon appoints unification, culture, land ministers

All News 19:53 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday appointed three more ministers, including the North Korea policy chief, with his Cabinet formation delayed by the main opposition party's refusal to endorse certain nominees.

Yoon appointed Kwon Young-se as unification minister after the National Assembly adopted his confirmation hearing report the previous day.

Yoon went ahead with the appointment of Park Bo-gyoon as culture minister and Won Hee-ryong as land minister though parliament failed to adopt hearing reports for them due to objection from the opposition Democratic Party.

With the latest appointments, Yoon has filled the top posts for 14 out of 18 ministries.

The DP, which holds a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly, refused to endorse Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo and four other ministers, citing ethical lapses and other irregularities.

In South Korea, all ministers are subject to a parliamentary confirmation process, but only the prime minister's appointment requires parliamentary approval.

This May 12, 2022, photo shows Unification Minister Kwon Young-se during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
This May 2, 2022, photo shows Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
This May 2, 2022, photo shows Land Minister Won Hee-ryong during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

