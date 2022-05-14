Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon offers to send vaccines to coronavirus-hit N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't, central bank to coordinate amid simultaneous red alarm of inflation exchange rate (Donga Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 cases soar in N. Korea, Yoon offers vaccine (Segye Times)

-- 350,000 show symptoms of fever in N. Korea, Yoon says vaccine aid possible (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon to offer COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- We will emit more light in dark places (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon's N.K. policies put to test amid N. Korea's delayed pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cryptocurrency frenzy; at least 200,000 affected by Luna crisis (Maeil

Business Newspaper)

-- KEPCO pushed to edge of cliff as it reports worst deficit of 7.8 tln (Korea Economic Daily)

