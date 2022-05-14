N. Korean leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths, with more than 174,400 people nationwide feverish, as its leader Kim Jong-un stated that his country is faced with "great turmoil due to the spread of the virus.
Pyongyang's state media released the updated tally compiled the previous day, after Kim presided over an early-morning politburo meeting.
Kim was quoted as saying that the spread of the malicious coronavirus is "great turmoil since the country's founding."
A total of around 524,440 people in North Korea have shown symptoms of fevers between late April and May 13, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Among them, 243,630 have been completely cured, with roughly 280,810 being treated, it added.
On Thursday, the reclusive North announced its first outbreak of COVID-19 since January 2020.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he's combating in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease entry requirements amid downward trend in COVID-19 cases