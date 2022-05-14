Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 14, 2022
SEOUL, May. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Sunny 10
Incheon 18/12 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/10 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 21/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 24/13 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/15 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he's combating in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease entry requirements amid downward trend in COVID-19 cases