Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 14, 2022

SEOUL, May. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Sunny 10

Incheon 18/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 24/13 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/15 Cloudy 20

